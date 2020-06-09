The Fort Calhoun Library recently reopened after a few months of closure in precaution for COVID-19. With its reopening also comes the library's summer reading program.
Sharon Voss, who volunteers for the library, said sign up for the kids program begins June 10, with activities starting that same day. Voss said sign up allows for the library to abide by health officials guidelines. She said some days will feature crafts, and 10 kids at a time will be able to participate.
The library's summer hours are 3-5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday and Saturday.
