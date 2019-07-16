Note: The Fort Calhoun Juniors' season ended Sunday with a 3-2 loss to Yutan. For the full story on that defeat, check out Friday's Washington County Enterprise.
The Fort Calhoun Junior Legion baseball team started the Class C Area 3 Tournament 1-1 Friday and Saturday in Yutan.
The sixth-seeded Pioneers upset No. 3 Louisville-Weeping Water in the first round before dropping Saturday's game against No. 2 Malcolm 7-3.
The Post 348 Juniors — who are coached by Fred Lehman, Joe Genoways and Brandon Wynn — led the second-seeded team in their bracket 2-1 before Malcolm produced a six-run fourth frame. Zane Schwarz scored on a passed ball during the fifth inning, and notched a two-out single during the seventh, but the Pioneers' comeback never materialized.
Fort Calhoun wasn't perfect in its C3 opener against No. 3 Louisville-Weeping Water either, but it had enough determination to not let that change the outcome of Friday's game.
A routine pop fly hit the infield dirt to start the seventh inning, but Post 348 pitcher Ty Hallberg and company shrugged the error off and picked up the required three outs to win by two, 5-3. Catcher Justin Myer tagged a Louisville base runner out at home plate, Hallberg recorded his sixth strikeout and Nate Bonacci hauled in a right field flyout to end the game.
Post 348 knows they have to let miscues go.
“You can't let that get to you,” Hallberg said. “If you let that get to you, it'll start showing on other people and then you'll just bring your whole team down.”
Against Louisville, the Pioneers remained headstrong.
“Every error we made, we just battled back,” the pitcher said.
Fort Calhoun didn't have to battle back on the scoreboard, however. It led from the top of the first inning when Ryan Clausen's two-out single scored Hallberg.
After Louisville pulled even in the second inning, Tristan Fuhrman's third-inning sacrifice put the Pioneers right back ahead 2-1.
Then, both teams went quiet. The Pioneers were scoreless until they tallied three, game-sealing runs during the top of the sixth frame.
“We wanted it really bad,” Zach Faucher said of the sixth. “Everyone was just getting together, cheering. It was just a special moment.”
Harrison Schmitt led-off with a single before Bonacci bunted the base runner over to second. Schwarz scored him on another single, which gave the Post 348 a 3-1 lead.
Later, Faucher doubled with two outs, leaving runners at second and third base for Jake Seina — who'd started the game on the mound. He pushed across both runners with a single, giving a the Pioneers a four-run advantage. It was a lead they weren't going to give all the way up.
Experience, Faucher said, was key in the Fort Calhoun Juniors' ability to deal with adversity. After all, many of the squad's players have pulled double-duty all season, playing in both Junior and Senior Legion games every night.
“It definitely does help,” Faucher added. “Helps us get more reps in.”
Note: Grant Hansen of FC Live Radio contributed to this report.
