After four second-inning runs put them out front Monday in Fort Calhoun, the Post 348 Juniors added three during the fourth to ensure they stayed their.
The Pioneers beat West Point 7-4. The Seniors' game didn't happen after Fort Calhoun's visitors exhausted its pitching options after reaching the Ralph Bishop League Tournament finals the day before.
With a 4-1 lead, Jake Seina pushed across the fifth Pioneer run on a fourth-inning double.
Justin Myer then hit an RBI triple that reached the bottom of the left-centerfield wall. The Fort Calhoun slugger didn't stop there, however. He easily made his way home when West Point's relay throw back to the infield missed its mark and rolled in the outfield grass.
Post 348 was able to hold its advantage on the scoreboard despite three West Point runs during the in the fifth frame. Tristan Fuhrman may have kept additional runs off the board when he made a diving catch in left field.
Then, the Pioneers' Owen Newbold stepped in and pitched the final two innings. He held West Point scoreless and notched a strikeout for the final out.
On Tuesday, Fort Calhoun struggled in a 23-1 loss to Bennington. It next starts Class C Area 3 Tournament play 1 p.m. today in Yutan. The sixth-seeded Pioneers face No. 3 Louisville-Weeping Water in the first round.
Seniors fall at Bennington
Despite a first-inning RBI triple by Jamie Warner, the Post 348 Seniors struggled Tuesday at Bennington. The host Badgers won 20-2.
Pitchers Cole Klabunde and Tylan Conner started slow for Fort Calhoun as its host took a 6-2 lead through two innings. That lead grew by 14 runs over the next two innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.