Justin Myer was just a single — any single — or a passed ball away from sending Sunday's Class C Area 3 elimination game into the bottom of the seventh inning.
Instead, Yutan, playing on its home field, produced a strikeout — the last strikeout of the Fort Calhoun Post 348 Juniors' season. The “K” pitch was the last of the Pioneers' 3-2 loss.
“We out-hit Yutan, but could never really get that clutch base hit when it mattered,” coach Joe Genoways said.
The Pioneers scored their two runs on passed balls, but couldn't get a break during the seventh frame. Myer walked with one out and stole second base. A Tristan Fuhrman groundout got him to third, where he hoped to get home. Instead, Yutan came up with the game-sealing strikeout.
Genoways was complimentary of his coaching staff's Junior squad. They were in position to learn a lot as the season went on, including in their fundamentals, but worked at it.
“Once you understand baseball, you never forget it, and these kids took a lot of steps in the right direction on that front,” Genoways said.
At the end in Yutan, sixth-seeded Fort Calhoun won its opener of the C3 Tournament against No. 3 Louisville-Weeping Water. It'd lose its next two to Malcolm and the Chieftains, but those losses didn't erase what the team had already accomplished.
“As a first time coach, the juniors reminded me why it was such a good idea to get into it in the first place,” Genoways said. “They are great kids that work incredibly hard. Kids like Ty Hallberg, Owen Newbold, Jake Seina, Justin Myer and Nate Bonacci really put the work in this year and it showed. The improvement was fun to watch.”
Note: FC Live Radio contributed to this story.
