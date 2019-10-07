The Fort Calhoun volleyball team started slow Saturday morning, but wound up going a solid 3-1 during its home, eight-team tournament.
The Pioneers dropped their first set of the day against Conestoga, but responded with wins against the Cougars, Johnson-Brock and Boys Town. They lost one match to Bennington and are 11-11 overall this season.
Conestoga won the first set of the day against 25-18. Later, Fort Calhoun coach James Slie joked that the Pioneers needed a set to wake up.
Alivia Cullen's kill early during the second game gave the Pioneers an advantage they wouldn't give up. It put the home team ahead 3-2 before Ellie Lienemann's block pushed that advantage to 8-3.
Cullen scored three straight Fort Calhoun points form 16-9 to 18-11 before the Pioneers outscored the Cougars 5-1 over the last six points of the set. Rianna Wells' tap over the net, Maggie Theisen's attack at 21-15 and Lienemann's ace all led to the 25-18 win.
The third and final set between FCHS and Conestoga was close until Lienemann's kill started an 11-1 run. Olivia Quinlan successfully hit the ball to the back corner of the floor, Madyson Back delivered a pair of aces and Lienemann provided the finisher — a kill to end the set 25-15 and the match 2-1.
Platteview tops Fort Calhoun 3-0
Before hosting Saturday's tournament, the Pioneers squared off against Class B No. 7 Platteview in the same building.
The Trojans earned the 3-0 sweep, 25-17, 25-18, 25-11.
Fort Calhoun celebrated its Parents Night on the same night.
