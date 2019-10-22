The Fort Calhoun girls kept their streak going with a second-place finish Thursday at the Class C District 1 cross-country meet at Boys Town.
With that result, the Pioneers are making yet another trip to Friday's NSAA State Championships at Kearney Country Club. Two freshmen boys will be joining them.
“(I'm) so proud of all our girls for qualifying for the fourth state meet in a row and running their best at the end of the season,” FCHS coach Kyle McMahon said. “We have a strong core of senior girls who have been big parts of our last three state trophies. I knew they would have the team ready to race and be at their best at the end of the season.”
Seniors Kelsie Premer, Savannah Lukasiewicz and Morgan Miller helped the Pioneers thrive despite the graduation of two all-time school standouts, Taya Skelton and Avery McKennan, a year ago.
The addition of freshman Dala Drowne didn't hurt either.
The first year high-schooler finished 10th in Thursday's district race, helping Fort Calhoun finish second to Douglas County West. She finished in 21:51.8, while Premer clocked in at 22:09.4 to take 13th. Tessa Skelton was 15th in 22:12.5, while Lukasiewicz, Miller and Katie Barta were 17th, 29th and 31st, respectively.
All six Pioneer girls will compete again in Kearney, while Lance and Ely Olberding will represent the FCHS boys team after notching top-15 district finishes.
“Ely and Lance are fierce competitors and have the drive to be great,” McMahon said. “They have had some great races this season, and it was a lot of fun to see them both have their best races on the same day to stamp their ticket to state.”
Lance was sixth in 17:58.7, while Ely earned 12th in 18:05.9. Luke Gustafson added a 32nd-place finish, while John McKennan was 33rd, Xander Slatten was 45th and Riley McKennan was 55th.
“We are expecting big things in the coming years for all of them,” McMahon said.
But the focus, now, is on the state meet.
“We are all really excited to be going to state healthy and running our best,” McMahon said.
The Class C girls race will begin Friday at noon before the boys' race at 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.