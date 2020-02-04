Despite 21 points from Kennedy Bradburn, the Fort Calhoun girls basketball team couldn't quite squeeze out a road upset of fifth-seeded Douglas County West on Thursday.
The No. 8 Pioneers (3-14 overall) fell to the 11-7 Falcons 35-34. The consolation game was each teams' final of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament.
“We played extremely hard,” FCHS coach Allie Schleifer said. “Just couldn't get a final shot to go in.”
Her team was also just 11-for-19 from the foul line despite a 5-of-7 showing by Bradburn. The senior also made eight 2-point buckets, including six during the second half.
The Pioneers led 24-21 entering the fourth quarter, but DC West pulled out the win with 14 points over the final 8 minutes. Faith White led the Falcons with 10 points, while Ellie McCarville had nine.
In addition to Bradburn's 21, Kinsley Wimer had six for Fort Calhoun. The Pioneers played Nebraska City on Monday and will face Arlington at 6 p.m. today. The all-Washington County contest is at AHS.
