The Fort Calhoun girls basketball team totaled 21 second-quarter points and earned its fourth win of the season Friday, 50-33.
The Pioneers bested Raymond Central on their home floor, improving to 4-18 before their Class C1 Subdistrict 1 Tournament game tonight against Omaha Roncalli at Ralston High School. That game starts at 5:30 p.m.
Fort Calhoun jumped out to a 31-12 lead against the Mustangs, who came into the game with just one season victory. Kinsley Wimer led all scorers with 24 points, while FCHS teammate Kennedy Bradburn had seven. Rianna Wells and Mackenzie Hansen added six points apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.