Freshman Dala Drowne claimed fifth-place Monday as the Fort Calhoun cross-country team earned the Ashland-Greenwood XC Invitational title at Camp Carol Joy Holling.
The lead Pioneer was the first of five FCHS runners to finish within the top 12 of the 5-kilometer race. Together, they finished in a total time of 1:38:01.21 — more than 3 minutes better than the host Bluejays.
The Fort Calhoun boys, meanwhile, finish second. Their total time was more than 4 minutes shy of first-place Douglas County West's 1:16:45.34.
Drowne finished her run in 24:21.9, while seventh-place Tessa Skelton clocked in at 24:26.9. Kelsie Premer was eight, while Morgan Miller was ninth and Savnnah Lukasiewicz took 12th. Katie Barta was 15th.
Coach Kyle McMahon's boys squad was led by Lance Olberding's 12th-place finish. He finished in 19:53.1.
John McKennan was 14th in 20:07, while Ely Olberding was 15th in 20:29.6. Luke Gustafson was 18th, Xander Slatten was 31st and Riley McKennan was 35th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.