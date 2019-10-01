Back row from left: Isabel Wray, Addison Hemphill. Middle row, from left: Teagan Daly, Beckah Gossman, Claire Pearson, Sam Engen. Front row, from left: Anna McMahon, Dehlia Hallberg, Lauren Lammers. Fourth grade members of the Fort Calhoun Girl Scouts donated $500 in cookie sales to use for construction of the splash pad planned for a new park in the Adams Street Corridor.