Fourth grade students from the Fort Calhoun Girl Scouts donated $500 to the Friends of the Fort Calhoun Splash Pad, which is raising money to construct a splash pad in a park planned for the Adams Street Corridor.
The Girl Scout members donated their cookie sales to the splash pad fund. Because of the donation, two personalized bricks will be installed into the splash pad concrete work, said Ronee Christensen, a member of the Friends of Fort Calhoun Splash Pad group.
"The fourth grade Girl Scout Troop in Fort Calhoun did a great service to their community," Christensen said. "Their donation will help the group ... in their fundraising efforts to get the Splash Pad up and running."
Members of the Friends of the Fort Calhoun Splash Pad hope to raise $250,000 of the estimated $500,000 cost by spring so the city can begin construction.
Earlier this year, the Fort Calhoun City Council approved conceptual designs for the park, located near Adams, Monroe and 12th streets. No firm construction dates have been set for the park, which is to include a splash pad, stage space, restrooms, picnic area, gas fire pit and parking areas.
Construction is expected to occur as the city gains funding through its budget, sales tax earmarked for parks and other avenues. The splash pad is expected to be the first part of the park completed. The city has already received a $50,000 splash pad grant from the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resource District, and has been setting aside sales tax money for the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.