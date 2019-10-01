The Fort Calhoun Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department (FCVFD) has been awarded a $49,283 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from FEMA.
The grant will allow the department to purchase a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), or air packs, fit testing machine, new firehoses and seven new emergency radios.
Fire Chief Dan Mallory said the SCBA fit testing machine will be an important addition to the department.
"We've never had one before," he said. "We've done some different types of testing in our test pieces to make sure they properly fit. This actually gives us the opportunity to make sure our face pieces are exactly fit for our faces and have a complete seal."
Mallory also said the grant will allow the department to purchase new firehose to replace old hose that is unfit for service.
"We test our hose every year and every year we have some sections which are just old and failing," he said. "This is going to replace some stuff that's failed over the last couple years."
The grant will also provide enough funds for FCVFD to purchase seven of about 30 emergency radios the department needs since changes to the Douglas County communications system necessitates upgraded radios for several entities in the county.
Mallory said the department is still waiting to hear about another federal grant which would allow the department to purchase the remaining radios.
FCFVD received a federal grant last September to update its SCBA air packs.
"That's been tremendous to get this outside federal money," Mallory said. "The expenses for equipment and basic operations is escalating, it's climbing every year. To find outside funding to help with his, it takes a huge burden off our taxpayers."
Mallory added that the department has received more than $200,000 in grants from organizations over the last two years.
"That's pretty good for a small community,” he said.
