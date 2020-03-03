Thursday's 57-45 win over Boys Town put the Fort Calhoun Pioneers back into position to make history.
For the second straight year, the boys basketball team earned a Class C1 District Final chance to reach their school's first state tournament since 1923.
“I feel like we can play with any team in the state when we play our game like we did tonight,” FCHS senior Tyler Strauss said after the 12-point subdistrict win at Ralston High School. “We're ready for anybody we got. I don't think we're scared of anybody, so we're excited for the challenge.”
When the day's results went final, the 14th-seeded Pioneers were matched up with No. 3 Lincoln Christian.
“I haven't been here before,” Fort Calhoun's Brant Hilzendeger said. “The furthest I've ever been was freshman year when we won the play-in game.”
The junior first enrolled at FCHS in 2019 after two high school basketball seasons at Arlington.
“This is a big part of what I transferred for,” he said. “Love these guys.”
The Pioneers proved they belonged, battling the Crusaders (21-4 overall) on Saturday at Elkhorn South High School. But it was the third-seeded team in the state that earned the C1 tourney spot by a familiar score, 57-45.
The loss ended Fort Calhoun's season with a 16-9 record. It ended the high school careers of seniors Kaden Therkildsen, Grant Halford and Strauss.
“I couldn't be more proud of three kids,” Pioneers coach TJ O'Connor said. “I'm coach, whatever, No. 3 or 4, whatever it is, that they've had in high school. That's hard on kids.”
But the three FCHS seniors and their teammates kept strong through their final game. After trailing 27-16 at halftime, and by as many as 15 points in the second half, the Pioneers chipped away at Lincoln Christian's lead.
The first run came early during the third period when Strauss, Hilzendeger and Harrison Schmitt strung three baskets together, including 3s by Strauss and Schmitt.
The Crusaders responded, however, with a long-range make of their own for a 34-24 advantage. They finished with five 3-pointers overall.
“We knew if they shot the ball well from the perimeter, it was going to be tough on us,” O'Connor said.
Still, the Pioneers scraped away at Lincoln Christian's lead. Five-straight points by Zane Schwarz — who finished with a team-high 12 — forced the FCHS fans from their seats. Loud chants for the underdogs' defense helped produce a stop before the Crusaders took a 39-31 lead into the fourth and final period.
“You've got to play two halves, you know, but I think we won the second half,” O'Connor said. “We were right there.”
Hilzendeger opened the fourth with a bucket on the baseline before Therkildsen's first 3-pointer pulled the Pioneers within 41-36 with more than 6 minutes remaining. Halford, Carsen Schwarz and Strauss would add points as the fourth quarter rolled on, but two FCHS starters fouled out and Lincoln Christian consistently found answers on its offensive end.
Therkildsen's second 3-pointer of the game was the final make of the Pioneers' season as they fell 12 points short of their first state tournament in nearly a century.
Just two days earlier, in its win against Boys Town, Fort Calhoun attacked the lane against the zone defense it faced. Strauss, Zane Schwarz, Therkildsen and Carsen Schwarz all drove inside at points, finding an open Hilzendeger next to the basket.
“He found an open window every time, and I feel like we were on the same page almost every play,” Strauss said.
Hilzendeger finished with a game-high 28 points. His efforts helped Fort Calhoun lead every minute after the Pioneers went ahead of the Cowboys 6-5 during the first period.
“We played our game and didn't let anybody else affect it,” Strauss said. “Boys Town had some runs, and they're a great team, but we didn't let that get in our head.”
The end result was the Pioneers' 16th win of the season. Sixteen, however, was as high as FCHS would get. Win No. 17 was taken away by the efforts of a state-bound Lincoln Christian squad.
“I'm probably not going to go watch it tomorrow,” O'Connor said of first Fort Calhoun season's finale. “But we'll watch it in the offseason. We'll watch a lot of games in the offseason.”
Truth be told, the coach said it won't be long before he looks to his second year as the Pioneers' head coach.
“I told the guys coming back, 'We've got to get better,'” O'Connor said.
Calhoun's future success won't be determined by who returns, but by what work those players put in.
“They made a great step for the program last year,” the coach said. “I think this year was another positive step. We just need to keep moving in the positive direction, and building in the positive direction.”
The Pioneers have played in two-straight district finals. Now, they work toward No. 3 for another shot at making school history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.