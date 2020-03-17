Several Fort Calhoun Elementary students looked to each other and teachers, saying they hoped the surprise at the end of the school's Wednesday Dr. Seuss week assembly was slime.
As Principal Drew Wagner, dressed in plastic pants and plastic-hooded shirt, sat down on a chair in the middle of a kid-size swimming pool, the students got their wish.
"Do it, do it, do it," students cheered as the winners of the school's dress up days poured green slime over their principal.
The school celebrated Dr. Seuss week from Monday to Wednesday last week following National Read Across America Day on March 2, which celebrates the birthday of children's author Theodore Seuss Geisel.
Dress up day winners included:
Zoo animal Monday
Preschool: Isla Beckenhauer
Kindergarten-2nd grade: Sophia Garcia
Third-4th grade: Autumn Prunty
Fifth-6th grade: Kasyn Storm
Hat day Tuesday
Preschool: Toby Vandermulen
Kindergarten-2nd grade: Connor Storm
Third-4th grade: Aundrea Gutierrez
Fifth-6th grade: Emily Barta
Wackiest clothes Wednesday
Preschool: Sophia Townsend
Kindergarten-2nd grade: Lani McDonnel
Third-4th grade: Paxtyn Wagner
Fifth-6th grade: McKenna Ladwig
Several more students and classes were recognized for guessing how many Goldfish crackers were in a jar, decorating their classroom doors and creating Dr. Seuss themed art pieces.
