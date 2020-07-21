Nearly 60 incoming Fort Calhoun Elementary School kindergarteners were expected for the school's annual kindergarten round up, which, due to COVID-19 safety precautions, was split into several sessions over three days last week.
It was the first student-based activity held in the school since the buildings closed in March.
"It was a great feeling to see staff and students interacting safely during these past three days," Principal Drew Wagner said Friday.
During kindergarten round up, students complete activities and assessments, such as fine motor skill movements with their fingers or identifying shapes and animals. The activities and assessments allow the school to know where each student is at when it comes to academic related skills and to pair students with teachers.
Wagner said 59 students were expected over several two-hour sessions Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. He also said the school had a screening process for students before entering the building, including a questionnaire and temperature check, and social distancing was practiced through small group sizes. When social distancing wasn't possible, the school encouraged the use of masks.
"I felt we do a great job of keeping students and staff safe during this process by establishing cleaning procedures during and in between groups," Wagner said.
