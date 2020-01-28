1.28.20FCCubScoutCakeAuction.JPG
Buy Now

From left: Fort Calhoun Cub Scout Pack 114 members Sam Richardson, Isaac Andersen and Aiden Tinkham placed first, second and third, respectively, in the creativity category at the pack's annual cake auction on Jan. 19. Money raised from the auction goes toward activities for the Cub Scouts pack.

 Courtesy

Fort Calhoun Cub Scout Pack 114 held their annual cake auction Jan. 19 at the Fort Calhoun Community Building.

Cub Scouts entered 20 cakes, competing in categories of creativity, workmanship and theme. Money raised at the cake auction will go toward the Cub Scouts' overnight event in April and other activities.

Winner for each category were:

Creativity

1st: Sam Richardson

2nd: Isaac Andersen

3rd: Aiden Tinkham

Workmanship

1st: James Poorker

2nd: Brenner Wright

3rd: Dusty Smith

Theme

1st: Aaron Melville

2nd: Brenton and Camden Dowling

3rd: Ethan Taylor

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.