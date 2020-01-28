Fort Calhoun Cub Scout Pack 114 held their annual cake auction Jan. 19 at the Fort Calhoun Community Building.
Cub Scouts entered 20 cakes, competing in categories of creativity, workmanship and theme. Money raised at the cake auction will go toward the Cub Scouts' overnight event in April and other activities.
Winner for each category were:
Creativity
1st: Sam Richardson
2nd: Isaac Andersen
3rd: Aiden Tinkham
Workmanship
1st: James Poorker
2nd: Brenner Wright
3rd: Dusty Smith
Theme
1st: Aaron Melville
2nd: Brenton and Camden Dowling
3rd: Ethan Taylor
