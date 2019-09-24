Fort Calhoun cowboy Nick Schwedhelm won the Mid-States Finals Rodeo bareback bronc riding title Sept. 15, totaling 234 points over three performances in Broken Bow at the Custer County Fairgrounds.
The roughstock cowboy won $496 on the bucking horses, besting second-place Whitten Hoover by 10 points. Third place Logan Glendy had 218 points, while Rob Keeney scored 202 in fourth.
For the Mid-States Rodeo Association season, Schwedhelm finished fourth overall in the bareback riding. He earned $4,793.
