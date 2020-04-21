Elementary construction crew ‘getting after it’
Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) Supt. Don Johnson said construction crew members completing work on the district’s elementary building project are moving faster than the district anticipated.
“They’re really getting after it,” he said, at the district’s school board meeting April 13.
Johnson said footing were being poured for the district’s project which will include four new classrooms. He said the district expected walls to be going up soon.
Construction will also include new preschool rooms and a new gym after the four classrooms are finished.
Elementary Principal Drew Wagner said in addition to footing being poured last week, two trees were being relocated. He said the start of construction toward the end of March was something positive to look forward to during the district’s closure due to COVID-19.
“That’s probably a silver lining in this so far,” he said.
Students could improve grades with enrichment activities
While FCCS is not providing grades for student activities completed in the fourth quarter while district buildings are closed due to COVID-19, high school Principal Jerry Green said students could improve their third quarter grades through the current enrichment activities.
Students third quarter grades will be the students grades for the semester at the end of the school year. Green said, however, if teachers see that students are putting in effort while completing enrichment activities, then third quarter grades could be raised.
Green said he told teachers that keeping in contact with students to maintain relationships is a primary concern.
“Right now, it’s not as much about content,” he said of the enrichment activities, which review already learned material rather than introduce new concepts. “Let them know you’re there.”
Wagner also said teachers continuing to make connections with students and let them and parents know they are there to provide support is a primary concern. He said staying in contact with students through Zoom meetings is beneficial for kids and teachers.
“We miss kids,” he said.
Two teachers, coaches hired
The board approved the hiring of two new teachers.
Adolph Shepardson was hired as a P.E. teacher, and he will also be the high school’s head football and strength and conditioning coach. The school’s current football and strength coach, Andrew Christensen, will become the district’s new assistant principal and athletics director.
High school Principal Jerry Green said Shepardson is joining the school from a position in South Dakota, where has been a coach of the year. Green said Shepardson has 16 years head football coach experience.
“Everything we were looking for in checking the boxes,” Green said. “He’s going to do a fantastic job for us.”
Max Smith was hired as a sixth grade teacher, and he also has experience coaching wrestling and football. Smith is currently student teaching with Johnson-Brock Public Schools.
Green said Smith displayed “a lot of positives” during his interview. Wagner said he had enthusiasm and passion.
“He did a great job in his interview,” Wagner said. “We’re excited to have him on board.”
