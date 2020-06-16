Retiring Supt. Johnson honored at last school board meeting
The Fort Calhoun Education Association presented Supt. Don Johnson with a plaque and poem at his last school board meeting before he retires July 1.
"As we celebrate your retirement today, let's talk about what's special about our Dr. J," the poem began. "Doing what's best for the student was always your motto, seeing students succeed was your version of winning the lotto."
Board members and district administration officials acknowledged the work and care Johnson gave the district over 30 years.
"One thing I can look back and say when we selected you from high school principal to superintendent, easily the best decision we've made," board president Jon Genoways said. "You're remembered for the kids, what you've done for our kids."
Johnson said it was an honor to be with the district for the last three decades and he appreciates all the friendships he's made.
"What an honor it has been," he said. "I think probably one of the coolest things, other than getting to know kids, has been good friends and the fact that I'm leaving it to a good team. I'm excited about that, I think Calhoun still has things they can do … You look at this staff that we have, it's an amazing staff."
Green discusses what fall semester will look like
Fort Calhoun High School Principal Jerry Green, who will become the district's next superintendent July 1, said he has discussed with FCCS administration about what the fall semester will look like in consideration of COVID-19.
"I gave them some research, some articles that were written … We just had a real conversation about options," he said.
Green said conversations with teachers will continue as well as possibly with community members and student council members. He said details will be worked out and be discussed at a later date.
"Everything from everybody comes back, what's 50/50 look like, or nobody comes back," Green said. "The biggest concern for me is I do believe we will come back, my biggest concern is we may have to shut her down. We need to be prepared for that as well."
Elementary teacher hired
The board approved the hiring of Sydney Schulenberg as a second grade teacher.
Fort Calhoun Elementary Principal Drew Wagner said Schulenberg is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and she student taught with Lincoln Public Schools.
"She brought some great energy we always want to see when we hire and recommend candidates for our culture," he said. "She's going to be a great fit to our team."
Social studies curriculum adopted
The board approved the adoption of social studies curriculum materials from two different companies.
The board approved the purchase of Pearson/SAVVAS software and curriculum for $4,600 for kindergarten through third grades and fifth through eighth grades. Pearson is already used for math and science, Wagner said.
The board also approved the purchase of Gibbs Smith Education software and curriculum for $4,500 for fourth grade. The fourth grade curriculum focuses on Nebraska history, Wagner said.
"They're trying to boost up the Nebraska social studies standards, so this has Nebraska history right into it. Majority of the schools are taking this one on in that grade level," he said. "That was kind of an obvious one we had to do, and should do."
Kindergarten roundup to be held in July
Wagner said kindergarten roundup will be held July 15, 16 and 17. He said two sessions will be held on the 15 and 16, and one session will be held on the 17.
"It's going to look really different," he said, acknowledging safety guidelines to adhere to for COVID-19. "We're going to be tight on time, but I think it's important that we get the kids in and we do get to see them … It's not going to be what we traditionally do. We keep getting creative about how we're going to see kids and what we're going to do."
