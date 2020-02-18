High school students receive art awards
Fort Calhoun High School Principal Jerry Green acknowledge 10 students who earned a total of 20 awards.
The 10 students received two Gold Keys, five Silver Keys and 13 honorable mentions from the Scholastic Art Awards of Nebraska. The Scholastic Art Awards receive several thousand submissions each year. The submissions come from schools of all sizes around the state. The students art will be on display at Omaha Public School's (OPS) Teacher Administration Center from Feb. 26 to March 31.
Students who received awards are:
9th grade
- Sasha Robinson, honorable mention
10th grade
- Gabe Anduze, Gold Key
- Katie Barta, Silver Key
- Jada Wheeler, honorable mention
11th grade
- Kaitlin Smith, Silver Key
12th grade
- Kennedy Bradburn, Silver Key and three honorable mentions
- Bailey Donovan; Gold Key, two Silver Keys and two honorable mentions
- Evelyn Holmstedt, three honorable mentions
- Alyssa Mitchell, honorable mention
- Maggie Theisen, honorable mention
- Nathan Wear, honorable mention
Elementary starts social studies committee, upcoming events
Fort Calhoun Elementary Principal Drew Wagner said a social studies curriculum committee has been created. He said the committee plans to have a program proposal ready for adoption by the end of the school year, and the first committee meeting will be Feb. 25.
Wagner also noted that the preschool enrollment window is from March 2-6, and the elementary's book fair will be during those same days.
New teachers hired
The school board approved the hire of two new teachers.
Miranda Klabunde will work at Fort Calhoun Elementary as a preschool teacher. She currently teaches in OPS.
"Miranda was just a really good fit," Wagner said. "She's a Blair graduate, and I think she'll be a very good addition to what we're doing."
Nicole Niebur was hired as a computer science teacher. She has a masters degree in computer science.
"Nicole comes with a wealth of experience," Supt. Don Johnson said. "A lot of teachers, they come in as business teachers, they just get the technology classes whereas she's bringing a master's degree which will immediately give our kids the opportunity for dual enrollment classes."
FCCS Technology Coordinator Paul Wilson spoke about the need of a computer science teacher at the school board's January board meeting.
"It's just the reality that can you name an industry that's not being transformed by computers, the internet, technology on some level," he said. "It's literally everywhere."
District to install vape detectors
The FCCS School Board's finance and technology committee gave approval for district administration to install a vape detection system at Fort Calhoun High School.
