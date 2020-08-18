District budget meeting set
Fort Calhoun Community Schools Board of Education will hold a budget meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 24.
Board member Mike Conrad said the board’s finance committee met with FCCS Business Manager Dave Genoways in early August.
“It appears that we will finish the year under budget,” Conrad said.
The upcoming year budget will be discussed during the Aug. 24 meeting.
FCCS updates Title IX, restraint policies
The board approved updates to two district policies related to Title IX and student restraint during its meeting.
Supt. Jerry Green said the district Title IX policy is new and was recommended by school legal consultants KSB School Law of Lincoln. Title IX is a federal civil rights law that was passed as part of the Education Amendments of 1972. It protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs.
Green said the Title IX policy requires the creation of a Title IX team to review any complaints that could be made.
The board also approved one of three options for student restraint and seclusion policies. The policy will not allow restraint or seclusion of a student unless the student is harmful to themselves or others.
“It was a policy that basically gave us three options, and it was the level of restraint and the level of seclusion that we wanted trained staff to be able to enforce,” Green said.
High school, elementary send coronavirus-related info to parents
Fort Calhoun Elementary Principal Drew Wagner said parents were sent a welcome back letter that contained information for the upcoming school year. High School Principal Nick Wemhoff also said parents were receiving information about upcoming school year procedures.
Wagner said the letter included COVID-19 related information on communication during the school year, a day in the life of a student at school and protocol for school arrival and departure. School arrival and departure will also be impacted by construction of a new gym at the elementary.
Wemhoff said he was providing parents with information on what happens if a student needs to be quarantined, how lunch and breakfast will function and “FAQs,” such as disinfecting throughout the day, what happens if a student refuses to wear a mask and how the school plans to socially distance.
“I tried to pick the things where I was hearing the most feedback,” Wemhoff said. “I felt like if I was going to put something out, I was going to highlight what I thought people wanted to know.”
Wemhoff also said meetings will be scheduled with parents who wanted to start the school year with their children remote learning.
