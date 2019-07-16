Change in student computer fees
The Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) Board of Education approved changes to student fees related to computers at its regular meeting July 8.
Secondary students each receive a personal computer, which will be leased Google Chromebooks for the 2019-20 school year. A $35 fee used to be charged as "insurance" to help with some of the cost associated with broken parts, such as a screen. That fee will no longer be assessed after a clarification of state law on computer use went through the Legislature.
"There's a clarification in the law, this legislative session, that if you're requiring (students) to use that for school work, it's treated as a textbook," Supt. Don Johnson said.
With textbooks, and now the computers, students and parents are responsible to pay to replace damaged school materials. That payment could be the total cost to replace the computer or part depending on the circumstances surrounding damage. Each occurrence will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis Johnson said.
Costs will be broken down for specific parts, such as for a broken screen, in the student handbook.
Previously, the $35 dollar fee helped students and parents avoid paying for full repairs or replacement cost.
"As a parent, I think I would rather pay the $35 and have that insurance there, but we're not even able to ask that of our students," board member Kelli Shaner said.
Vaping and weapons policies added to student handbook
Language related to vaping and look-a-like weapons policies will be added to the 2019-20 FCCS student handbooks.
Smoking or vaping, such as with a Juul pen, will not be allowed on school grounds. Board member Amanda Schrum suggested signs be put up around school grounds to let students and parents know the policy.
The district will also have language related to weapons, including look-a-likes, in student handbooks.
"Those were put in there, giving us the ability to suspend a kid for a look-a-like weapon or even pretending to have a weapon," Johnson said.
Discretion would be used in making decisions related to weapons, such as for younger kids who don't understand the implication of pretending or kids who come from work that might have forgotten they have a box cutter or pocket knife on them.
Board discusses paraprofessional employment
Fort Calhoun elementary and secondary schools are seeking multiple paraprofessionals to aid in student instruction, especially concerning students with higher needs.
FCHS Principal Jerry Green said he's received four applications and interviewed a few candidates, but has not found anyone who can make the arrangement work for them.
Schrum asked if pay was an issue for paraprofessionals. The school board mentioned raising beginning pay for paraprofessionals during the meeting.
"It's part of it," Green said. "I don't think it's all of it. There were other things that were in the way."
Elementary Principal Drew Wagner said the elementary has hired one paraprofessional, but is looking to hire two more.
New teachers attend orientation
New teachers to FCCS had orientation July 9 and 10. Green and Wagner said they are excited to see the teachers in action this school year.
"They're popping in and out," Wagner said. "They've been jumping in. It's nice to see those teachers not be shy and be around the building."
PBIS training moving forward
Wagner said Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) training is moving forward at the elementary school. Johnson said PBIS is one part of the district's intention to develop a comprehensive mental health program.
"The big concept of PBIS is that positive reinforcement and using that around the school," Wagner said. "It's a systematic approach. Instead of telling a kid, 'Don't run in the hallway,' you say, 'Hey, thanks for walking.' It's all a language change."
Wagner said PBIS might feel new and require adjustments from teachers, but he believes it will be a positive approach for all involved. He added that more steps will be taken in the future to fully implement PBIS in the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.