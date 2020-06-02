HEAD: Fort Calhoun City Hall, library open
By Daniel Buhrman
Fort Calhoun City Hall and the Fort Calhoun Library opened to the public after nearly two months closure due to safety precautions for COVID-19. The openings came the same day as new Directed Health Measures have relaxed some restrictions on businesses and events statewide.
Mayor Mitch Robinson said city hall opened Monday, and is now open during its regular hours the same as before March 30 when it was closed.
Sharon Voss, a volunteer at Fort Calhoun Library, said the library will be open Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. On Monday and Thursday, the library will be open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to noon.
