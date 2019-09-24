City block replat approved
The Fort Calhoun City Council approved a resolution to replat lots one through eight on city block nine located between U.S. Highway 75 and 15th Street and Clark and Clay streets.
The move to replat the block came from an application by Northern Hills Ventures LLC, an Omaha company, which plans to use the block for business.
Though Mayor Mitch Robinson said he wouldn't comment on the business use for the area without a Northern Hills Ventures representative present, the company purchased the former home of Virginia and Charles Barry, which was on the block, in 2016. The Pilot-Tribune reported in February 2018 that the company planned to turn the space into Northern Lites Reception and Meeting Venue.
City approves farm lease
The city council approved a farm lease and security agreement between the City of Fort Calhoun and C.E.M. Shaner Farms. The agreement is for Shaner Farms to use approximately 36 acres east of Fort Calhoun and owned by the city.
The lease will run from March 1, 2020, to March 28, 2021, for $3,375. Shaner already leases the approximately 36 acres, which are located on the same city property as the Omaha Public Power Districts solar array. The array takes up approximately 35 acres.
City approves payments for 2018 street repairs project
The city council approved an amended payment in the amount of $42,711 to Midwest Coatings Company, Inc. for the city's 2018 street sealing and repairs project.
The original payment of $43,375 was approved earlier this year.
The city awarded a bid to the company for street sealing work around Clay and 15th and Adams and 8th streets in October 2018.
The city council also approved a second and final payment to Midwest Coatings for $66,149 for the work.
City approves payment for water main extension project
The city council approved the first and only payment of $27,947 to Cedar Construction for the city's Adams Street water main extension project.
In April, the city approved the project for a water main to run from 13th and 12th streets with a service connection to run north to nearby Schwertley Hall.
City Engineer Lucas Billesbach of JEO Consulting said in April that St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church needed to install a sprinkler system, and asked during the Adams Street Corridor's park planning stages whether a cost-sharing project with the city could be achieved, since both the park and church would use the water. Billesbach said in April the cost-sharing plan was beneficial for the church and city.
"With what we are looking at with future improvements in the Adams Street Corridor as well as water benefits it provides to the northeast portion of Fort Calhoun," he said.
The city will request the church pay a portion of the payment approved to Cedar Construction.
"Thought they got in did a great job and got it done in a hurry," Billesbach said. "I wanted to make note we do have a cost share agreement with the church, so what you’re approving is the totality of the project and we have a request that we need to make to the church in the amount of $7,826.25 that would be coming back to you."
City approves payment change for 2018 street repair project work
The city council approved a change increase of $3,901 to Rock Hard Concrete for repair work on Lincoln Street. The city approved from the company in October for the work, which was approved for nearly $50,000. The increased payment puts the project at just over $50,000.
Billesbach said additional pavement removal and replaced needed to be added to the project.
