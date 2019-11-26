Splash pad design committee to present plans
City Engineer Lucas Billesbach of JEO Consulting said during the Nov. 18 Fort Calhoun City Council meeting that the Adams Street Corridor park splash pad design committee could present design plans to council members some time in February.
Committee members are Mayor Mitch Robinson, council members Nick Schuler and Bob Prieksat, Fort Calhoun Park Board President Kris Richardson and community members Tessa Rutledge, Sunny Welchert, Mike Smith and Rance Johnson.
Earlier this year, the Fort Calhoun City Council approved conceptual designs for the park, located near Adams, Monroe and 12th streets. No firm construction dates were set at the time for the park, which is to include a splash pad, stage space, restrooms, picnic area, gas fire pit and parking areas.
Construction is expected to occur as the city gains funding through its budget, sales tax earmarked for parks and other avenues. The splash pad is expected to be the first part of the park completed. The city has already received a $50,000 splash pad grant from the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resource District, and has been setting aside sales tax money for the park.
The Friends of Fort Calhoun Splash Pad, a private group, is currently fundraising for the splash pad and hopes to raise $250,000 for the construction of the structure. As of Nov. 14, the group had raised about $92,000 through a Boots and Bling Gala fundraising event and the sale of engraved bricks for the park.
City to purchase American flags for main street
The city council agreed to use Keno funds to purchase 40 two-by-three foot American flags for the Fort Atkinson American Legion Post 348, which the Legion puts up on main street from Memorial Day to Washington County Heritage Days each year.
Legion commander Larry Kusek said the flags the Legion bought around six years ago are getting torn and are fading.
"The ones we have, they've held up fairly well for five, six years, but they need to be replaced now," he said.
Kusek said the new flags will be purchased through the Veterans of Foreign Wars website and catalog. They will be tear and fade resistant, he said.
Betts Circle project completed
Billesbach said construction on the Betts Circle drainage project is complete.
"Should be fully functional," he said. "The largest concern going into next year is making sure the seeding and sod hold," as that work was completed outside of the normal time of year.
Billesbach said a meeting was scheduled last week to negotiate final liquidated damages with the contractor, Marsh Creek Concrete, Inc. of Gretna.
"As I said throughout the whole process, I felt the quality of the construction throughout the project was good," he said.
City to use Keno funds for Christmas lights
The city council approved the use of $2,133 of Keno funds for Christmas lights for the city's maintenance building and several other buildings that sit near or along U.S. Highway 75, which is the main road through the city.
