Definition of single-family dwelling changes
The Fort Calhoun City Council approved an ordinance to change the zoning definition of a single-family dwelling during its meeting May 18.
A portion of the previous definition stated single-family dwellings should have a pitched roof with a minimum vertical rise of two and one-half inches for each twelve inches of horizontal run. That portion of the definition was removed, which would allow for flat roofs on single family homes.
"The definition that's included was actually a definition that was developed some time ago to differentiate between a modular home and a manufactured home, but we've taken that definition and applied it beyond to any single family residential," said City Engineer Lucas Billesbach of JEO Consulting. "At this point now, we would be regulating within our zoning what we perceive to be a style or architectural feature of a home. Probably not a place the city really should be regulating. Zoning is intended to enforce use .... but not the look and feel of development."
Billesbach said JEO recommended the change in definition after the city received an inquiry for building a container-style home.
"It's become a popular style," he said. "(Homes) still need to meet full building codes, etc."
City Attorney Edmond Talbot said historical districts or neighborhood housing covenants might dictate architectural styles, but "cities don't usually do that."
Billesbach said zoning regulations should dictate use, such as preventing a home from being built in a business district or making sure homes meet building codes, and architecture would be outside definitions of "use."
Single-family homes must still abide by other existing regulations, such as roofs being non-reflective and use material that is or simulates asphalt or wood shingles, tiles or rock.
Asphalt overlays complete, council approves change order
Billesbach said the asphalt overlays for the city's 2020 asphalt overlay project are complete. He said some follow-up work may be completed in a couple of areas that felt "soft" when driving over them.
Work was completed on the following streets:
• Clay Street from 12th to 9th streets
• 9th Street from Clay to Monroe streets
• Monroe Street from 10th to 7th streets
• 7th Street from Monroe to Madison streets
• Monroe Street from 14th to 16th streets
Council members also approved a change order of $23,813 related to the project. Additional concrete work was completed in addition to the originally planned five areas. The city council originally approved a bid of $305,992 from Western Engineers in March.
"As you recall from our bid to where we were initially budgeting on this project, we're still well below," Billesbach said. "Bringing in an asphalt contractor every five years, it seemed like a really good time to take care of some of these areas."
Billesbach said additional work included an area near the Shell gas station on the corner of 14th and Adams streets where asphalt was breaking up as well as asphalt work on the street in front of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
"They need to be done, and it falls well below what we budgeted for, so let's go ahead and get them done," Mayor Mitch Robinson said of approving the additional work.
Council approves water supply contract
With newly sworn in council member Ritch Nelson taking part in his first vote, the city council approved entering into a water supply contract with Leisure Properties LLC, which operates Riverbend Campground just northeast of Fort Calhoun.
Nelson was approved to serve on the council last month following the resignation of Terry Fitzgerald, who moved out of city limits and was no longer able to hold office. Nelson will serve on the council until December.
Billesbach said the water supply contract is related to a request from Leisure Properties to purchase water from the city to use at the campground. He said the city currently has a water main that leads to the city lift station, and the contract dictates that Leisure Properties would pay to install a water main from the lift station to the campground.
"Campgrounds within the area have been a desire," Billesbach said. "It fits in with the overall strategic plan of having additional campgrounds related to tourism for the businesses within the town."
A meter pit, which the city will own, will be installed next to the existing water line near the lift station where the campgrounds water line will then extend from. The contract states the city will supply up to 17,500 gallons of water per day to the campground with no more than 50 gallons per minute.
"Shouldn't tax us by any means," Billesbach said of the water usage.
Leisure Properties will be required to obtain the permits for the construction of their water main, which they will maintain and ensure meets water quality standards according to state regulations. City Maintenance Supervisor Corban Helmandollar said the water that leaves the city's main into the campground main would not be at risk for re-entering the city's water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.