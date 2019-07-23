Betts Circle, other project updates
The Fort Calhoun City Council approved its first payment of $14,295 to March Creek Concrete, Inc. of Gretna for work completed on the Betts Circle drainage project.
City Engineer Lucas Billsebach of JEO Consulting said the contract formed with Marsh Creek entered liquidated damages June 1, which is an agreement in the contract for a certain payment amount in the event one party is unable to fulfill agreed upon terms. The project was supposed to be complete over a month ago and the city could recoup $200 a day each day liquidated damages is in effect.
"I don't like to apply liquidated damages because they always get messy," Billesbach said. "But in this situation, we've had a contractor been unresponsive for a number of months and weeks that is pushing us to where we're at."
The city awarded an agreement in the amount of $76,350 to Marsh Creek in November to build a berm, stormwater basin and install an underground pipe to improve water drainage from Cherry Hills Lane through Betts Circle.
The city council also approved a payment of $145,311 to Midwest Coatings, Inc. for street sealing and repair work completed on numerous streets in the city.
City keeps Two Rivers Bank
The city council voted to keep Two Rivers Bank as the city's depository bank. The council also considered Washington County Bank.
Mayor Mitch Robinson said the decision was difficult as both banks would handle Fort Calhoun's money well.
The council also approved $750 in keno funds to help the Washington County Historical Association plan and prepare for the 2019 Heritage Days festival.
City to re-apply for trail grant
Billesbach said the city is working on re-applying for the recreational trail program grant through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
The city applied last year for the grant which would help complete a bike trail from West Market Square Park to Fort Atkinson, but were turned down. Billesbach said the city has met with a grant official to learn what they can do better in the application. The grant official mentioned that the trail looked like a sidewalk since it followed many streets, Billesbach said.
"We have identified more of a meandering route through town," Billsebach said.
The proposed trail could cost $660,000 to $730,000. The recreational trail program grant would pay for 80 percent of that cost.
City to apply for state emergency management grant
The City of Fort Calhoun is in the process of applying for a Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation grant to construct a flood wall around the city's lift station.
Billesbach said the lift station would have flooded earlier this year if not for a makeshift barricade by Maintenance Supervisor Corban Helmandollar.
"The lift station as a piece of critical infrastructure to this city would benefit from additional flood protection beyond what's there," Billesbach said.
The hazard mitigation grant is to provide for projects that can mitigate damage from future events. The city is currently waiting to hear back from NEMA on whether they are able to continue in the application process. Any project completed through the grant would be paid 75 percent by federal funds, 12.5 percent state funds and 12.5 percent city funds.
Zoning regulations grandfather clause passes final reading
A city ordinance aimed at providing a grandfather clause to allow properties that are no longer considered "lots" to receive building permits passed its final reading during a Fort Calhoun City Council meeting on July 15.
Without the grandfather clause, owners of properties in Fort Calhoun or its Extraterritorial Jurisdiction that only border private thoroughfare easements wouldn't receive approval for building permits unless they re-plat their property.
The grandfather clause aims to allow longtime owners of properties only bordered by private easements an avenue through the zoning and building permit process, which is currently handled by the county as well as the City of Fort Calhoun.
To build, owners of private easement properties would need to provide proof the easement existed before May of 2019 and they would need to sign a deed restriction. The deed restriction would acknowledge that owners might not receive certain benefits since they haven't allowed public access and easement roads have less stringent maintenance standards.
Accessory structures such as decks and repair work are exempt from zoning ordinance changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.