City approves final payment for Betts Circle project
The Fort Calhoun City Council approved the final payment of $27,472 to March Creek Concrete, Inc. of Gretna for the Betts Circle drainage project.
The drainage project began in July 2018 when a resident of Betts Circle expressed concern about the amount of water draining to the street from the end of Cherry Hill Lane. A hill separating the two cul-de-sacs slopes downward to Betts Circle.
The project included a berm to divert water and a storm water basin. The project was completed around the end of October 2019, but was supposed to be completed months earlier.
City Engineer Lucas Billesbach of JEO Consulting said the delay was figured at 145 days for liquidated damages. After negotiation, 90 days were given back due to weather impacting construction last spring. The city will receive $11,000 for liquidated damages for a negotiated delay of 55 days. The final contract price with liquidated damages is $65,387.50.
The city also has a one year warranty for the project from the substantial completion date of Oct. 22, 2019.
City approved for state hazard mitigation grant
The City of Fort Calhoun was approved for a Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation grant to construct a flood wall around the city's lift station.
The city began the process for applying for the grant in July. The lift station would have flooded last spring if not for a makeshift barricade, Billesbach said in July.
Maintenance Supervisor Corban Helmandollar said the city was required to put the flood wall project out to bid for an engineer. He said out of three engineering firms, one didn't respond and one said it was too busy. JEO Consulting was the third engineering firm. JEO responded to the bid and will complete the project for the city.
The hazard mitigation grant is to provide for projects that can mitigate damage from future events. The city is currently waiting to hear back from NEMA on whether they are able to continue in the application process. Any project completed through the grant would be paid 75 percent by federal funds, 12.5 percent state funds and 12.5 percent city funds.
Fish fry dates approved
The city council approved dates for Fort Calhoun's St. John the Baptist Church's 23rd annual fish fry.
The fish fry will be held Friday, Feb. 28, every Friday in March and Friday, April 3.
City appointments
The city appointed council members as park, sewer, street and water commissioners.
Council member Bob Prieksat will be the park commissioner, council member Terry Fitzgerald will be the sewer commissioner, council member Nick Schuler will be the street commissioner and council member Lori Lammers will be the water commissioner.
