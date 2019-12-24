City approves redevelopment agreement with Northern Hills Ventures
The Fort Calhoun City Council approved a resolution at its meeting Dec. 16 for a redevelopment agreement with Northern Hills Ventures.
Northern Hills Ventures is planning to build a 7,000-square foot reception venue, Northern Lights Wedding and Reception, on a 1.8 acre lot at 310 N. 14th St. just south of the post office.
The project will use $141,000 in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to help offset construction cost, and Northern Hills expects the property value to be $850,000 after construction is complete.
"The only obligation on the city's part here is issuing that TIF note and passing through those taxes," said Andrew Willis, TIF legal council for the city. "The shortfall risk is on the developer."
TIF is a financial tool used by cities and governments to spur economic development in areas that are blighted — in Northern Lights' case this refers to the lot being uninhabited for some time — or that might not see development otherwise.
Various improvement aspects to a property can qualify for TIF payments such as land acquisition, grading, demolition, utilities and professional services. Though the Northern Lights project qualifies for $482,000 in TIF, Northern Hills Ventures is asking for $141,000, which is paid over a 15-year financing period, Willis said. The $141,000 will go toward land grading, extending utilities and change lot access points. Northern Hills will pay for other aspects of construction.
Part of the agreement includes a six-month window for the city and Northern Hills to enter into a parking agreement, which, if entered, would wave approximately $4,000 in administrative fees for Northern Hills, Willis said. A parking agreement could allow the reception venue's parking lot to be used by the public when events are not being held.
"How it's currently written in here it's not really binding, the city or the developer, in entering into that parking agreement at this time," said Michael Sands, attorney for Northern Hills. "What it does say though, if you do enter into that parking agreement within six months, then that would result in a waiver of those administrative fees."
City approves Keno funds for Fort Atkinson guest speakers
The city council approved the use of $1,800 in Keno funds to go toward paying guest speakers at Fort Atkinson.
Fort Atkinson Park Supt. Jason Grof said the fort plans to have one speaker a month from January to December next year, and each speaker would cost $150. Grof said the fort's goal is to increase visitation. He said an estimated 45,000 people visited the fort this year.
"We have increased our number of events from seven when I took over a couple years ago to 25 events that we do a year," Grof said. "We're looking to do more, and this is one of the ways we're looking to bring more people to the town and to the fort."
Winners of city Christmas lights contest named
The owners of three Fort Calhoun homes were named winners of the city's annual Christmas lights contest.
Kelly Armstrong placed third and will receive $50. Ruth and Lee Anderson placed second and will receive $75. Ron and Gloria Penas placed first and will receive $100.
"We actually have a house in town that looks like the great American lights show that's on TV all the time," said Fort Calhoun Enhancement Committee member Judy Boyd before announcing the winners.
"We just want to thank all the people in town for really stepping up their lighting and decorating," Boyd said.
Council names 2020 city appointments
The Fort Calhoun City Council approved the appointments for multiple positions for the City of Fort Calhoun.
Alicia Koziol was appointed city clerk; Katie Knight was appointed city treasurer; Edmond Talbot was appointed city attorney and prosecutor; Lucas Billesbach of JEO Consulting was appointed city engineer; and Steven Parr of JEO Consulting was appointed street superintendent.
Eric Herbert and Donald Welchert were appointed to the planning commission from 2020 to 2022. Jerry Barabas, Bob Lammers and Karli Johnson were appointed to the park board for 2020 to 2022.
Mayor Mitch Robinson said the city's park, sewer, street and water commissioner will be appointed after he meets with each city council member.
