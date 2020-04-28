New council member approved
The Fort Calhoun City Council approved Ritch Nelson as to serve as a council member until December. Former council member Terry Fitzgerald resigned after moving out of city limits, so he was no longer able to hold office.
The open seat was advertised, and Mayor Mitch Robinson said two people expressed interest. Robinson selected Nelson and submitted his name to the council for approval.
“I thought hard about them, and there’s one person we’ve used on committees and stuff like that, is very aware of where we’re at what we’re doing and what the status of our projects,” Robinson said.
Nelson will serve on the council until a new council member is voted in this November and begins serving in January. Robinson said Nelson is not running in the upcoming election.
Council awards bid for Adams Street Corridor infrastructure work
The city council approved a bid of $129,734 from Cedar Construction to complete sanitary sewer and storm sewer improvements in the Adams Street Corridor. The work is related to a new park which will be constructed in the area.
The improvements are necessary for the construction of a splash pad in the park. In a February meeting, City Engineer Lucas Billesbach of JEO Consulting said the needed improvements and associated cost were unexpected.
“We've got a couple of services that lined up right underneath the splash pad,” he said at the time. “What I thought was going to be an easy sewer line being there is turning into a little bit of a headache because we're trying to route the services away from being underneath it.”
The work for the sanitary sewer and storm sewer improvements, labelled Group A, were put out to bid at the same time as work labelled Group B for a splash pad, toddler play area, shad shelter, landscaping and part of a concrete trail for the park. The city is likely to approve a bid from Dostals Construction Company in July for Group B work, which is when the city should expect to hear if it will receive funds from the Robert B. Daugherty Foundation.
A private group, the Friends of the Fort Calhoun Splash Pad, raised nearly $110,000 for the splash pad, and the city is seeking matching funds from the foundation.
The current bid from Dostals Construction is $479,500, but Billesbach said he would discuss with the company to see where some money could be saved. He said there may be options related to the shade shelter or vendors splash pad and toddler play area equipment that could save money.
“I’m probably looking at somewhere between 10 or 15 (thousand) on cost savings,” he said.
The city council also approved an additional $9,790 to be paid to JEO for increased engineering design and bidding fees associated with the unexpected sanitary sewer and storm sewer work.
Sanitary sewer pay application
The city council approved a payment of $92,073 to Midlands Contracting, Inc. for the 2018 sanitary sewer rehabilitation project.
The project, which involved installing new liners along pipes, was first approved in May 2018, but was delayed twice due to weather. In August, after the council approved a second extension for the project, Billesbach said there were concerns that water seeping into the work area would not allow the new pipes to set correctly, causing leaky pipes.
Billesbach said the weather and ground conditions had improved to complete the work.
Asphalt project to begin in May
Billesbach said construction for the 2020 asphalt overlay project should begin in May. He said COVID-19 has not impacted companies’ ability to complete infrastructure and street projects.
The city council approved a bid of $305,992 from Western Engineering last month. Work is expected to be completed on the following streets:
• Clay Street from 12th to 9th streets
• 9th Street from Clay to Monroe streets
• Monroe Street from 10th to 7th streets
• 7th Street from Monroe to Madison streets
• Monroe Street from 14th to 16th streets
The project is significantly lower than the city initially budgeted. The reduced cost resulted in a reduction of design fees associated for the project with JEO. Billesbach said the design fees will be $12,390 less due to the lower cost of the asphalt overlay project.
