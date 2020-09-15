Fort Calhoun Jr/Sr High celebrates its homecoming this week with different themes as well as the varsity football game.
The homecoming court for 2020 is Hannah Fitzgerald, Elizabeth Lienemann, Katie Hurt, Rianna Wells, Issac Blizzard, Bode Bench, Dillon Dierks and Harrison Schmitt.
Varsity football plays Raymond Central beginning at 7 p.m.
The school will hold different homecoming themes throughout the week. Monday kicked off homecoming with Jersey Day, where students wore their favorite team jerseys; Tuesday is Pajama Day; Wednesday is Favorite Singer/Artist Day; Thursday is Decade Day, with students at each grade level dressing as different periods of time from the 60's to the early 2000s, with seniors dressed in togas; and Friday is School Spirit Day, where students will wear orange, black and white.
