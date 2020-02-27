Coach TJ O'Connor and the Fort Calhoun boys basketball team needed two points in 15 seconds Tuesday at Ralston High School.
Get those two points and the Pioneers would move onto Thursday's Class C1 Subdistrict 3 final against Boys Town. Come up empty and a once-promising season would close with an upset loss to Omaha Concordia.
O'Connor said FCHS decided not to overthink the situation. It decided to get the ball to two of its top playmakers — the Schwarz brothers. This time, it was 6-foot-5 Carsen who made the play. No. 33 dribbled the ball into the post and found an open teammate, Brant Hilzendeger, with a pass next to the bucket for the game-winning points.
The Pioneers won 60-59, improving to 15-8 on the season.
“We just wanted to get something going downhill,” O'Connor said. “You put the ball in Carsen or Zane's hands and get them going downhill and, usually, good things happen. Usually they make a play.”
Hilzendeger knew he may get the chance to win the game with the ball in the Schwarz brothers' hands.
“You've always got to be expecting it from them two,” the FCHS junior said. “They had some insane passes tonight.”
The game's final basket capped a comeback from 10 points down by the Pioneers. They trailed 46-36 in the third quarter before scoring 24 of the game's next 37 points. Carsen Schwarz scored 11-straight Fort Calhoun points at one point.
Karsten Mathsen, who finished with a game-high 22 points, and the Concordia Mustangs didn't give up Tuesday's game easily, but Hilzendeger was able to get open and finished his opportunity with the ball for two points.
“We call it 'moving your window' and he's gotten better as the year's gone on,” O'Connor said of the 6-4 post player. “As (Carsen and Zane) are driving, he's finding where he needs to be so that they can, as we say it, 'hand him layups.'”
Carsen finished with a team-high 18 Fort Calhoun points, while Zane had 16 and Hilzendeger added 13. Kaden Therkildsen knocked down three 3-pointers and had 11 total points.
“In the first part of the game, we were just playing stagnant,” Hilzendeger said. “Later, I think we kind of turned it on. We finally woke up in the fourth quarter.”
The Pioneers celebrated their come-from-behind victory on the floor after Concordia's last-second attempt at the winning points came up empty. A confrontation occurred, but cooler heads prevailed once the teams were separated and sent to their respective Ralston locker rooms.
“Our theme is 'you can play with emotion, but you can't get emotional,'” O'Connor said. “Sometimes, we get a little too emotional.”
The coach said FCHS continues to work on that aspect of its game. With Tuesday's win, the Pioneers had at least two more days to work with each other and to get better in the hunt for a Class C1 state tournament berth.
