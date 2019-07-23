As its bicentennial celebrations near, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park is being featured in a statewide magazine.
The July/August 2019 issue of Nebraska Life Magazine features Fort Atkinson in a 10-page story by magazine editor Alan Bartels a press release for the magazine said.
In the story, "Modern Memories at Fort Atkinson," Bartels explores the state historical park that began in 1819 and which celebrates 200 years the first weekend in August. Bartel visited the fort for his story during a Living History weekend.
"The volunteers here who portray figures from the past are passionate, entertaining and true to history," Bartels said in a press release from the magazine. "This was my first visit to Fort Atkinson State Historical Park since I was a child, and I was amazed with the facility and impressed with how history is kept alive here on this sprawling site in Washington County."
Bartels is not only about the fort, but includes quotes from volunteers.
"You tell stories about people who are no longer here. You research them, find out where they were from and when they died," volunteer Bob Baker said in Bartels' story. "You become their ghost, and by doing our best, we honor them."
