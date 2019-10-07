A little more than a week removed from his unanimous decision victory against Myles Jury in Dublin, Ireland, former UFC champion and current 28-8 Bellator MMA standout Benson Henderson returned to Blair on Saturday for Dana College Homecoming festivities.
The accomplished professional fighter graduated from Dana College in 2006, where he was one of 12 All-Americans on the Vikings' national championship wrestling team. The faith-driven athlete said the school, which closed less than 5 years after he left, helped him reach his current levels of success.
“Dana cemented my faith and helped me grow in it,” Henderson said. “The life lessons I learned here at Dana helped reaffirm and got me stronger in my faith.”
Vikings wrestling was the sports focus of the homecoming ceremonies at the Gardner-Hawks Center. Henderson was the Outstanding Young Alumni Award recipient, while his former coach, Steve Costanzo, was inducted into the Dana College Athletic Hall of Fame. Ernie Abariotes introduced the current St. Cloud State coach, saying his greatest contribution to Dana College athletics was getting Costanzo to stay and lead the Vikings.
“It's gratifying to be back here to see some of my former wrestlers and some of my friends here,” Costanzo said. He started in Blair in 1999 before leading Dana to the NAIA national title in 2006. “It's just good to see all of these people and its great to see this thing still going.”
Henderson, a 157-pounder, earned fifth at the 2006 championship event in Sioux City, Iowa, while teammates Jimmy Rollins and Willie Parks earned national titles. Burke Barnes, Craig Trampe, Terrence Almond, Jason Lozier, Anthony Haukenberry, Scott Taylor, Trent Leichleiter, Marshall Marquardt and Blair Alderman were also All-Americans by the end of the event.
Costanzo has gone on to championship success at St. Cloud State, but he said his Dana tenure remains special to him all these years later.
“It goes back to the people,” he said, comparing his experiences through his coaching career. “Dana College is a special place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.