A former owner of South Creek Wedding and Events charged with the theft of thousands of dollars from engaged couples and area organizations appeared in Washington County District Court on Tuesday.
Kelly Jo Yaksich, 57, appeared in court for a pretrial conference concerning the charge of theft of unlawful taking-more than $5,000, a Class 2A felony. Yaksich's husband, Nicholas, 53, is also charged with theft of unlawful taking-more than $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in district court June 16.
On Tuesday, Chief Deputy County Attorney Erik Petersen said he would like to see Yaksich pay full restitution to couples and organizations before the case reached trial. Petersen said if full restitution is paid, then a plea agreement could be made.
Judge John E. Samson set a pretrial date of Aug. 25. He told Yaksich that if a good faith effort to pay back around $20,000 wasn't made by that date, the case may head to trial without a plea agreement.
When Yaksich and her husband were arrested in March, Blair police alleged the couple received $19,975 in deposits from 18 separate people and/or entities to host events when they were in the process of being evicted from the buildingat 715 Grant St. Those events never occurred.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police began an investigation following a news report detailing the center's closure, those who had paid money to rent it and their efforts to get their money back.
Several brides-to-be told the Pilot-Tribune in January that the Yaksiches had indicated the business had new owners and the new owners were planning to continue their events.
A detective found that the Yaksiches sent letters to those who had paid deposits stating that South Creek Wedding and Events had changed ownership. However, they did not provide a name or business name of any new ownership. In their investigation, Blair police determined there was no new owner and the building's owner said no one had inquired about purchasing South Creek.
The Yaksiches had also provided a telephone number that they said was for the new owners, but police found that the number had been registered to the Yaksiches and that they had disconnected it two days after sending the letters.
According to the report, the Yaksiches rented the building and were delinquent in rent as well as other charges. In April 2019, the owner of the building sent a letter to the couple giving them a three-day notice to quit. The notice stated the Yaksiches were delinquent in rent by $22,000. They needed to pay the amount or terminate their lease.
The couple continued to operate their business in the building for another nine months. During that time, police learned, the couple made six rent payments that were less than the required rent. They also made three payments to cover fees associated with the building.
The owner of the building was attempting to evict the business when the Yaksiches countersued in civil court. Their last rent payment was made Sept. 30.
Despite the court process, the couple continued to take money from people to host events. The Yaksiches vacated the building Jan. 13. The last known contract was signed and money was received Dec. 5.
Several couples and organizations, including the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, United Congregational Church, Blair Community Schools, Washington County Pheasants Forever, Logan Public Schools and Blair Community Schools Foundation, are listed as victims in the report.
