A former Fort Calhoun postmaster was sentenced Friday for misappropriation of postal funds.
Steven F. Whitesel, 54, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced to four years probation and 160 hours of community service.
He was also ordered to pay a $5,500 fine and $69,854 restitution to the United States Post Office.
Between 2014 and 2017, while employed as the postmaster of the Fort Calhoun Post Office, Whitesel submitted false mileage reimbursement requests totaling approximately $70,000, according to the District of Nebraska United States Attorney's Office.
The United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General investigated the case.
