Former Dana College wrestling coach Steve Costanzo is the NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year Award winner for 2019-2020.
The St. Cloud State University coach led his team to a 16-0 dual record this past season. The Minnesota school finished the year with its fourth-straight Division II National Duals championship as well as its ninth-straight Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference title.
The Huskies qualified nine wrestlers for the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships, but it was canceled by COVID-19 concerns. Costanzo was to receive his coaching honor the night before the championships during the NWCA Jim Koch Division II Hall of Fame Banquet, but it, too, was canceled.
Before going to St. Cloud State, the coach led the Dana College Vikings to the 2006 NAIA national title. He coached in Blair from 1999 to 2006, earning a 2019 Dana College Athletic Hall of Fame induction.
Costanzo returned to the Dana campus for his hall of fame ceremony and was introduced to the homecoming crowd by Ernie Abariotes. He was joined by several of his Vikings wrestlers, including former UFC champion Benson Henderson, who was also honored at the event.
“Dana College is a special place,” Costanzo said during his speech.
