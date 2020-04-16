Darrell Dibben made a lasting impact on numerous students during a 30-year career at Dana College, according to his family, friends and colleagues.
The longtime professor, affectionately known as “Dib,” died April 12 from complications of COVID-19. He had been a resident of Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair linked to 19 cases of the illness.
Dibben turned 90 on March 30, a day after he was moved to CHI Health Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha.
Not being able to see his father in the last days of his life was difficult, youngest son, Dan Dibben said.
“We could not visit him in the hospital,” Dan said. “We'd just call him each day.”
The family was able to talk with him via the FaceTime app and he was able to communicate with them.
“I said my goodbyes,” Dan said.
In 1965, Dibben started his tenure at Dana College, where he taught communications, language arts and education classes. He was also instrumental in starting the college radio station, KDCV-FM, in 1972. He remained the adviser until his retirement in 1995.
“It was just a perfect fit for him,” Dan said.
The radio station was one of Dibben's interests, having earned a broadcasting degree as an undergraduate at the University of South Dakota. He saw it as an opportunity to give students another avenue to learn.
“It was all about the kids with him, the students. They were No. 1,” Dan said.
Former students have credited Dibben for their success and touted him as their favorite college professor. One of his proudest moments, according to his family, was being voted “Professor of the Year” by the student body in 1988.
“Great teachers are like great leaders. They inspire confidence and motivate others to do their very best,” former student Bruce Bro said. “In fact, I believe behind every great leader, you’ll find a great teacher like Darrell Dibben who made them who they are. I can think of several of Dibben’s students who have become great leaders. And I have many friends who went to Dana who credit him for their success in life. I certainly do, and I will never forget him.”
Dibben wasn't the typical college professor, his former students said.
“As a professor, Dib was the epitome of discovery learning,” Bob Coffey said. “We learned by doing, working at the KDCV radio station, recording interviews, spinning records, producing public service announcements, going live at sporting events, and producing shows. Lectures were rare, and even on those occasions where he started one, it quickly morphed into discussion and real-life examples.”
Through his teachings, Dibben instilled confidence in his students.
“His instructional skill, humor, patience and encouragement guided me from a nervous freshman to a confident senior,” former student Steve Albertsen, who has worked in radio for 40 years, said. “He always had time to talk with you about your interests and goals. Almost every day as you passed by his office, someone would be sitting in the corner chair of his office, telling stories and letting that booming laugh echo through the halls.”
Mike Henriksen, who spent only three semesters at Dana, also credits Dibben for his success in radio. Henriksen co-hosts a daily sports radio show that airs on 14 stations in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa and he hosts a weekly radio show that airs on 20 stations in South Dakota.
“The guidance I got from Dib was invaluable,” he said. “But more importantly, he took something that I had always wanted to do, and showed me that it was something I could do. He gave me the tools, he gave me the opportunity and he gave me the confidence.”
Dan, who took one interim class with his father at Dana, said Dibben was high energy, animated and “very funny.”
“Talk about a wonderful classroom setting,” he said.
Denise Work, another former student, recalled a lesson she learned from Dibben.
“As a professor, he taught that communication was so much more than the words that came out of someone's mouth and that if you only listened to those words, you missed most of the message,” she said. “I think of that often when working with others.”
Dibben even had an impact on students who didn't take his classes.
John Mark Nielsen, who later became an English professor at Dana, met his wife, Dawn, on campus after Dibben encouraged her to attend the college.
He later worked side by side with Dibben on the general education program when the two were colleagues.
“Dib was always an advocate for the importance of communication, be it journalism or spoken communication or written communication,” Nielsen said.
Following his retirement, Dibben continued to have an impact on young people as a mentor with the TeamMates program in Blair. Mentoring both his students and his mentees was his passion, Dan said.
“It was his way to give back,” Dan said.
A celebration of life is planned a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Open Door Mission or First Lutheran Church in Blair, where Dibben was a member for 54 years.
Dibben is survived by daughters Sherri Anderson and Shelli Mosser, both of Omaha; sons, Dave Dibben and Dan Dibben, both of Blair; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marge; sisters, Rosemary Aus and Adele Olssen; and one grandchild, Amy Northwall.
“As the radio station manager, he allowed me and all the other staff members to jump in and develop our on-air skills very early. He wasn’t afraid to get me involved in every aspect of the station, whether it be a DJ, sports broadcaster, news reporter or music director. He was instrumental in connecting me with an alumnus that hosted me for a month in Phoenix with a radio independent study. The faith he showed in me was unwavering and I’m forever grateful. Mr. Dibben instilled in me a passion for a profession that I am proud to say I’m now in my 40th year of practice!” — Steve Albertsen
“In broadcasting, he believed experience was the best teacher, and he would turn us loose in the radio station with little restriction. Looking back, that must have been horrifying to him. But his broadcast students learned quickly by their mistakes, and some great and “legendary” productions came out of the KDCV studios. Some were actually quite good! I remember him describing them when I was a student, with his laugh that nearly brought him to tears.” — Bruce Bro
“When I was a freshman, I got involved with the radio station there (KDCV-FM) quite by accident. My freshman college roommate became a DJ, and since I loved music I would tag along and help him with his show occasionally. Eventually, I decided to join the staff as well. I DJ'd for a couple years and then became the program director my last two years at Dana. Dib was the faculty advisor for the radio station during my time there. He was a peach of a man — always good-natured. He didn't run the station in a dictatorial manner. He allowed the students to do their thing, make mistakes, and find achievement in their own ways. He always had a smile on his face.” — Dave Moore
“During my time (at Dana), I was given every opportunity to be fully involved in KDCV-FM, the college radio station. I did board shifts, but I also had a passion for sports. I began doing play by play, along with a few others, almost my first week on campus. 'Dib' would review the tapes with me, point out what I did well and then suggest some other things I could maybe work on. But he always did so in such a positive manner. He encouraged me to read certain books or to listen to certain folks who were getting paid to do what I was just trying to learn. I had already been doing a lot of that, but he pointed me in directions I never would have gone. I did football, basketball, baseball, and maybe even a softball game or two. And Dib was always listening, and always giving tips.” — Mike Henriksen
“People joke about 'the Dana Difference'. It was and still is a real thing. It is what made Dana such a great place. Professor Dibben lived the Dana difference. It was profs like him that made the place so special.” — Denise Work
“The thing I remember the most is this tiny office Mr. Dibben had just outside the radio station. I spent hours in that office, talking not only about radio and classwork, but about life. He was always so positive and took a genuine interest in the lives of his students.” — Jeff DeYoung
