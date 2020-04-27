In more than two decades as the Blair activities director, Marty Rogers never had a spring like this one.
“I feel so bad for all of the kids,” he said. “In high school, you don't get an extra year.”
Rogers retired in 2017 after 21 years as the BHS AD and 34 total as an educator. He shared his thoughts about this unique time in high school sports, music and fine arts Thursday morning.
“A lot of (the kids) won't ever do that activity again,” he said.
The longtime Bear said the NSAA cancellations isn't just hard on the student-athletes either. He feels for the coaches, mentioning all of the work they due behind the scenes that goes unnoticed, and said that “you have to feel for those parents.”
Rogers' typical AD schedule would have had him attending events he coordinated throughout the week with breaks on Wednesday and Sunday. Sundays, however, he'd be planning for his week.
Cancellations like the ones seen across the country now would have been an adjustment, much like retirement, the former activities director said.
“You clearly would have a lot more time,” Rogers added.
He would have tried to work ahead as much as possible in hopes that high school sports and activities would return sooner rather than later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.