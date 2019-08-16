While Blair Community Schools students returned to classes Wednesday, a familiar face also returned to public education this week.
Rex Pfeil, who retired as the BCS superintendent following the 2017-18 school year, oversaw the first day of classes Thursday at Nebraska City Public Schools as the interim superintendent.
Pfeil's hiring was approved by the NCPS Board of Education during a May 1 meeting. Pfeil has a one-year contract, which began July 1. He replaced Dr. Jeffrey Edwards, who became superintendent of Grand Island Northwest.
Pfeil retired after a 31-year career in education — six as superintendent and a total of 19 years in Blair. Pfeil did not return a message from the Enterprise seeking comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.