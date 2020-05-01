It all started with a request by her grandma, Arlene Cushman, for a face mask, and turned into more than 1,700 made and more than 200 yards of fabric.
“When it all started, Grandma asked for a face mask, and I posted it on Facebook,” said Becky Hull, an Arlington High School graduate and current Scribner resident. “A lady who works at the Salvation Army in Omaha saw it and said she had some fabric and asked if I could make them.”
Hull said she started making them and sent some to Washington County and as far as New York. She also makes ear savers for people.
“People keep donating fabric and I keep sewing,” she said. "I’ve mailed them all over Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Pennsylvania, New York, Illinois, Indiana, Texas, Arizona, Utah, Colorado and California.”
Hull bought headbands from the Dollar Tree and her six kids are helping.
She went with her grandma to deliver masks to Blair, Fremont and Arlington.
“Grandma has helped with donating supplies and helping deliver them,” Hull said. “She’s almost 85. She’s had a couple family members in Blair and Arlington ask for the masks.”
Hull said doing this means a lot to her.
“I am a stay-at-home mom and I don’t feel like I give back to my community a lot because I’m busy with our kids,” she said. “But I’m being able to know that I’m helping some first responders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.