Everyone loves an underdog story. We wrap our arms around the down-on-his-luck boxer who defies the odds and becomes champ in “Rocky.” We stand and roar for the tiny school in Hickory, Indiana, who goes on to win the championship in “Hoosiers.” In “Ford v Ferrari,” we find ourselves rooting for the underdog yet again, as Ford takes on the mighty Ferrari.
Based on a true story set in the 1960s, Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) is a frustrated man. His grandfather was an innovator who revolutionized the world in Ford Motor Company, but Ford II fears his company is falling behind. It’s not enough for Ford Motor to be safe and reliable — they need something more.
Case and point, Enzo Ferrari’s (Remo Girone) company has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans four of the last five years. Ferrari is arrogant, smug and knows he has the fastest cars in the world, to the disgust of Ford.
Ford has had it with Ferrari, which is why he sends his team to make contact with Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon), a Le Mans champion in 1959. Shelby’s racing days are over, thanks to a heart condition, but his eye for talent in developing a race car is unmatched. He’s going to need all that talent and then some for Ford’s request: Design a race car to beat Ferrari.
For Shelby, if he’s going to accomplish the unthinkable, he has to have the best driver for the job. That would be Ken Miles (Christian Bale), a snarky, hotheaded and blue-collared Brit who marches to the beat of his own drum. While Miles is “difficult,” Shelby knows there isn’t a better driver in the world.
Matters turn worse for Shelby when he hears Ford Motor has a strong distaste for Miles’ erratic behavior. Shelby is forced to tread a very delicate line of keeping Miles focused and away from “the suits,” but iterating to Ford that Miles is the one and only driver that has a shot at beating Ferrari.
There are two primary demographics for “Ford v Ferrari.” There are the gearheads who know anything and everything about cars, and there are those that just want to see two A-list actors work their magic in Damon and Bale. Fortunately, both parties will not be disappointed.
The film is lengthy at 152 minutes, but it goes from 0-60 in a hurry with revved engines that don’t ever let up. As for Damon and Bale, it’s no surprise they’re both brilliant in their respective roles. Damon has Shelby’s Texas drawl and charisma perfected, and Bale keeps the laughs coming as the hilariously ill-tempered and defiant Miles.
Anyone that is familiar with the story will not be expecting any plot twists along the way, but that doesn’t mean the film won’t inspire with its remarkable story of passion, determination and heart. You’ll be so invested in the race scenes, it’ll be as if you are behind the wheel of the Ford GT40 yourself.
You don’t have to be any kind of automobile expert to enjoy this one. “Ford v Ferrari” has more than enough under the hood to offer something for everyone, and cross the finish line as one of the year’s finest films.
Grade: A
