Two Washington County high school football teams capped their seasons Friday, while the other is unofficially set for the Class B playoffs.
The Blair Bears (3-6 overall) fell 41-6 to Omaha Roncalli at Krantz Field, but will face the Omaha Skutt Skyhawks in next week's first round. The Bears are the No. 15 playoff seed set to play on the No. 2 seed's home field next Friday.
The official Class B bracket is available at nsaahome.org/football.
Arlington, meanwhile, finished its season 4-5 with a 50-6 victory at Douglas County West. The Eagles jumped out to a 38-0 lead on five combined touchdown runs by Jesse Thompson and Logan Kirk and never looked back.
AHS was eliminated from playoff contention when Boys Town topped Omaha Concordia on Thursday.
Fort Calhoun, however, had the opportunity to qualify for the playoffs Friday at Platteview. The Pioneers (5-4) came up just short, falling 14-13 in overtime when Tyler Strauss' 2-point conversion pass into the end zone was broken up.
The Trojan victory presented Boys Town with the Class C1 District 2 title and the playoff spot FCHS was playing for.
