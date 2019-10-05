The Arlington Eagles and Blair Bears wrapped up victories Friday night before storms rolled into Washington County.
The Eagles earned a 26-20 overtime, homecoming game victory against Fort Calhoun, while the Bears routed Schuyler 62-0.
Thompson scores game-winner in OT
Arlington running back Jesse Thompson scored Friday's game-winning touchdown as the Eagles outscored the visiting Pioneers 6-0 in overtime.
AHS' 26-20 win came after the home team trailed 12-6 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Josh Miller's 2-yard touchdown run — and Thompson's 2-point conversion — put the Eagles ahead 14-12 before another short touchdown run extended the lead to eight.
Clint Dierks' 4-yard touchdown run — and Zane Schwarz's 2-point conversion catch — then pulled Fort Calhoun back even with 2:37 left in regulation.
In overtime, though, the Pioneers were unable to answer Arlington's score. A fourth-down FCHS pass into the end zone ended with the Eagles celebrating the victory.
Senior AHS football player Tanner Pittman was named homecoming king alongside senior softball player Lainey Tierney.
Larsen scores 5 times for Bears
Dex Larsen scored five times Friday as the Blair Bears scored all 62 of their points before halftime.
The 62-0 win against Schuyler pushed BHS' season record to 3-3.
Larsen scored touchdowns on runs of 10, 4, 13, 68 and 22 yards, according to stats on neprepzone.com. Colin Quick, Wesley Gunderson and Livai Opetaia (2) also reached the end zone against the Warriors.
For the full story on these games and additional photos, check out Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune or return to enterprisepub.com/sports that same day.
