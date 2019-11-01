The No. 15 Blair football team had the No. 2 Omaha Skutt Skyhawks on upset alert through 19 minutes Friday during the first round of the Class B playoffs.
The Bears led 3-0 on Nolan Osterhaus' first-quarter field goal before Skutt quarterback Tyson Gordon scored on an 80-yard run with 4:24 left before halftime. The Skyhawks scored again before the break at home and held off coach Bryan Soukup's team 28-3.
The loss ended Blair's season at 3-7, but the effort against 10-0 Skutt impressed the coach.
“That was some inspired football,” Soukup said. “Our kids battled hard and fought hard the whole time. Gave it everything they have. Like I said, that was some inspired football.”
The Bears forced three turnovers on the Skyhawks' first three possessions. Osterhaus and Gavin Acker picked off passes, while Jakob Meggison recovered a fumble.
The defensive effort helped BHS to a 3-0 lead, but it couldn't keep Skutt down. The second-seeded team in B scored on three Gordon touchdowns runs and one throw from the quarterback to Nick Chambers during the fourth quarter.
For the full story on this game and additional photos, check out Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune or return online to enterprisepub.com/sports that same day.
