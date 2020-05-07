Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offering a food safety training for food service managers on Monday, June 1. This will be held at the ISU Extension and Outreach office, Harrison County, located at 304 E. Seventh St. in Logan.
“Certification in ServSafe meets the Iowa Food Code requirements to have a certified food protection manager in all establishments,” said Barb Fuller, class instructor and ISU Extension and Outreach Nutrition and Wellness Specialist. "We live in a time when food safety hazards and risks are prevalent. Serving safe food is mandatory. This eight-hour program aims to train food service professionals about food safety requirements and best practices to meet them.”
According to Fuller, the program is based on the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe certification program and the Iowa Food Code. The class is beneficial for foodservice managers from all areas such as schools, restaurants, convenience stores, childcare, senior meal sites, and health care.
Participants will receive a copy of the ServSafe “Manager” training manual and will take the ServSafecertification exam.
Online registration is required by Monday, May 11, at www.iowafoodsafety.org. Cost is due at the time of registration. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, class size will be very limited.
