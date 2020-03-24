Blair resident and Bimbo Bakeries USA truck driver Paul Kult said a delivery of 3,600 loaves of bread to the Washington County Food Pantry was one to give up his Saturday morning.
"When some of the routes went to Saturday, I said, 'Ain't no way I'll ever work a Saturday,'" Kult said. "Except for this. On something like this, I'll be more than happy to donate my time. It's a darn good cause."
Kult said a church had contacted the bakery, which has multiple locations in Omaha, about a need for bread, which is where the donations originated from.
"They contacted my boss, said they needed the bread. We had some bread that was extra I guess," he said. "Things are tough times right now, you know Bimbo's a very generous company, they really are."
Denise Ray, executive director of the food pantry, said some of the donated bread will go to Arlington Public Schools, Blair Community Schools and Fort Calhoun Community Schools. The three districts are currently closed indefinitely as a precaution for COVID-19.
Ray also said the food pantry reached out to Country Bible Church and Butch's Deli. The church and deli recently partnered to provide free sack lunches to people in need of food due to school closures or effects due to precautionary measures taken for COVID-19.
Bread will also be available at the food pantry, Ray said, until it is gone.
"Take some for yourself, take some for your neighbor," she said. "(The donation) is just generous to our community. We really appreciate it."
