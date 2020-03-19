Dear editor,
Washington County Food Pantry at Joseph’s Coat is prepared to do whatever is needed to help ensure that no one will go hungry, especially during this unprecedented crisis. Obviously, this situation is very fluid, and we encourage you to check our website frequently for up-to-date information at josephscoat.org.
This crisis has already affected our operations. Joseph's Coat Thrift store will be closed for the next eight days, and we will update you as soon as the Thrift Store will reopen for business.
We have taken steps to maximize social distancing in our operations to protect our staff, volunteers and clients as the pandemic progresses. As social distancing requirements change, our food distribution model will continue to shift accordingly.
We will be continuing our drive through pantries for the next two weeks, and will adjust accordingly to the needs in our community and will do everything we can to make this an easy transition for all.
Now more than ever we need your support. If you feel the need to help, please go to our website josephscoat.org and donate.
We are grateful for your continued support, and partnerships and we are reminded that by only working together we can continue to feed the hungry in our community,
Sincerely,
Kristina Churchill
Washington County Food Pantry president
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.