Ultra-marathoner Adam Monke makes sure to run 12 miles each day, though he's been known to hit 30.
To prepare for a 100-mile race, the Fontanelle runner will push that regime further to get into the shape he needs to be in to compete. Five to seven weeks ahead of the ultra-marathon, he'll begin thatprocess.
A week before it was set to take place on March 28, the Prairie Spirit 100-mile race in Ottawa, Kan., was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Monke had run 170 miles that week in preparation.
“Well, that was frustrating,” he said Tuesday.
Two weeks after that cancellation, however, the Arlington High School graduate came up with a plan. He redirected his training toward a new challenge, a 104-mile run to benefit the Fremont Family YMCA, and its childcare and school-aged child services. Those services are, specifically, helping the families of medical personnel and first-responders who are seeing coronavirus efforts first-hand.
The WH(Y) I Run effort begins 4 a.m. Friday from the YMCA. From there, Monke, who is on the YMCA board, will pass through Mead, Ithaca and Lincoln before returning through Wahoo and back to Fremont.
Unlike what was expected during the competition in Ottawa, the Fontanelle man will largely run on his own for this cause.
“You're kind of out there on your own anyway (during races),” Monke said. “But it will be interesting to be solo.”
Competition motivates ultra-marathoners, but he said his cause will be Friday's motivation. He added that he's been shown great support as the WH(Y) I Run effort has approached.
Several businesses have signed up alongside keynote sponsors, the Able CBD — which was co-founded by Blair native Bill Ekeler — and HELPER brands.
The Fremont Family YMCA has set up an easy-to-use webpage for folks who want to donate toward Monke's run. The site can be reached at fremontfamilyymca.org/news/why-run-adam-monke.
There is an option to donate directly or an option to purchase a HELPER t-shirt from Able CBD with proceeds going directly to the cause.
Money raised will also help fund Fremont YMCA youth programming and summer camps.
To follow along with Monke's Friday efforts, check out the YMCA and Able CBD pages on Facebook, or go to Instagram and search for the following handles — @ablecbd, @adam_monke and @YMCAfremont.
The 104-mile run is dedicated to the memory of Alex Lamme. A public run in honor of the Fremont High School graduate and former Nebraska Cornhusker runner was canceled last month.
