Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore recognized several dozen heroes who helped save lives during the 2019 flooding in a ceremony Dec. 17.
Chris Schlosser, a resident of Fontanelle, was among those recognized. Schlosser assisted with airboat rescue missions.
Ricketts and Shore were joined by Major General Daryl L. Bohac — Adjutant General of the Nebraska Guard and Director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) — and NEMA Assistant Director Bryan Tuma to present the awards.
In June, the Governor and First Lady asked Nebraskans to submit nominations for the Flood Heroes honor. Hundreds of nominations were received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.