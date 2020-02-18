Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) is continuing to see a large number of confirmed influenza illnesses in the Three Rivers jurisdiction.
Flu activity is currently occurring at a “widespread” rate across the state of Nebraska. So far this flu season, there have been 436 lab confirmed cases of influenza, 233 influenza A and 203 influenza B, in the Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.
Three Rivers also does weekly surveillance with long-term care facilities, hospitals, and schools for influenza like illnesses to track the flu activity level in the district. In recent weeks, schools have been reporting increased cases of influenza and ILI. Additionally, there have been three influenza outbreaks reported at area long-term care facilities since November 2019.
“Flu continues to be very serious and your best defense is to get a flu shot if you have not already,” said Terra Uhing, executive director for 3RPHD. “If you or anyone in your household is sick it is important to stay home. This will help to prevent the spread of illness.”
Three Rivers continues to recommendation flu vaccination for those who have not yet received one. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body to protect against flu. For those who haven’t received their flu shot this season contact your local healthcare provider to check for availability. 3RPHD still has vaccine available; those interested are asked to contact them at 402-727-5396.
Good health habits and simple hygiene practices can also go a long way toward preventing the flu and other illnesses such as the common cold.
• Wash your hands often to help protect you from germs.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick, if possible.
• Keep your distance from others when you are sick, to protect them from becoming infected.
• Stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick to help prevent others from catching your illness. Remain home until you are fever free for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medication.
• Cough and sneeze into an elbow or tissue instead of hands to help prevent the spread of germs to others.
• Keep your hands away from your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs are often spread when you touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.
If you develop flu-like symptoms and are concerned about your illness, especially if you are at high risk for complications of the flu, you should consult your health care provider. Those at high risk for complications include people 65 years or older, people with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, and young children.
